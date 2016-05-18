May 18 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

* Due to certain market conditions and other strategic, co is delaying closing of offering to on or about june 17, 2016

* Says private placement offering of up to $3 million was initially expected to close on or about april 29, 2016

