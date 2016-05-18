BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
May 18 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest Diagnostics completes effort to refocus on diagnostic information services; updates 2016 revenue outlook
* Full year 2016 EPS outlook remains unchanged
* FY 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million
* Plans to use proceeds of focus diagnostics transaction to repurchase Quest Diagnostics common stock
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion
