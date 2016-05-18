Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 Analog Devices Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 revenue $779 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $800 million to $840 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin to be stable sequentially
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $846.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Expect our B2B markets, in aggregate, to grow in mid-to-high single digits on a year-over-year basis in Q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.