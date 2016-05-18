May 18 Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources announces sales and earnings guidance for 2016

* For year 2016, Gulf Resources Projects annual revenue from $160-$170 million

* 2016 net income is projected to be between $35-36 million, compared to $34.1 million in 2015

* Sees 2016 fully diluted EPS should equal or somewhat exceed $0.74 reported in 2015

* For Q2, revenues should be between $49-$50 million

* Sees Q2 net income should be between $10-$11 million, as compared to $10.8 million in Q2 of 2015

* Sees Q2 EPS should be between $0.21-$0.24, compared to $0.23 in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)