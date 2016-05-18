Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Nxt-id Inc
* Id inc - deal for $20 million in cash
* Logicmark members will be paid an earn out based on achieving certain performance goals within next 18 months
* Id inc - financing for acquisition will be a combination of senior secured debt and equity
* Id inc - plans to integrate voice biometric technology, fall detection sensors and miniaturization skills to future versions of logicmark products
* Id, inc. Enters into purchase agreement for the acquisition of logicmark, llc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.