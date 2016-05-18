Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 Ace Hardware Corp :
* Q1 net income of $26.1 million, a $3.8 million decrease from last year
* Net income was $26.1 million for q1 of 2016, down $3.8 million from Q1 of 2015
* Ace hardware reports record first quarter 2016 revenues
* Q1 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $1.2 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 4.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.