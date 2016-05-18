Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 KEYW Holding Corp
* Signs definitive agreement to sell Hexis Hawkeye G product line business
* Combined deal value of two transactions is approximately $20 million in cash and purchaser stock
* Says specific terms of individual transactions were not disclosed
* Transaction is second Hexis product line business to be sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.