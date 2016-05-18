May 18 KEYW Holding Corp

* Signs definitive agreement to sell Hexis Hawkeye G product line business

* Combined deal value of two transactions is approximately $20 million in cash and purchaser stock

* Says specific terms of individual transactions were not disclosed

