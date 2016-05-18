BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit qtrly net income $0.05 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
May 18 Xencor
* Results of study support further development in a multiple ascending dose study with subcutaneous administration, expected to begin in 2016.
* Xencor reports complete data results from xmab7195 phase 1a trial showing rapid reduction of serum ige in high ige atopic subjects at ats 2016 international conference Source text for Eikon:
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation