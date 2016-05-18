BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
May 18 Klondike Gold Corp :
* Klondike gold announces $1.2 mln private placement
* Placement will consist of sale of units at $0.30 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share,one half of share purchase warrant
* Intends to use proceeds from offering to continue exploration and development of company's yukon properties,
* Each warrant will entitle holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Helios And Matheson Analytics and Redzone acquire license to facial recognition technology from Israeli biometrics technology company, IsItYou