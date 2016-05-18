May 18 Klondike Gold Corp :

* Klondike gold announces $1.2 mln private placement

* Placement will consist of sale of units at $0.30 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share,one half of share purchase warrant

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to continue exploration and development of company's yukon properties,

* Each warrant will entitle holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: