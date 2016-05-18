BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
May 18 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc:
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Amended plan enhances recoveries for many creditors and features additional consideration from CEC
* Amended plan includes distribution of $1 billion of convertible notes to be issued by "new CEC"
* Amended plan includes distribution of up to 47.5% of common stock in new cec
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.