BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquired 1.7 mln shares of Offbeat Developers held by HBS Realtors
* Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited
May 18 Republic Bancorp Inc
* Quarterly dividend of $0.209 per share of class A common stock and $0.19 per share on class B common stock will be payable july 15
* Says 6% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends
* Republic Bancorp, Inc. Increases its common stock cash dividends for the 17th consecutive year
COLOMBO, May 23 Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session and hit a near one-week low on Tuesday on profit-taking, while investors cautiously awaited policy direction from the country's new finance minister.