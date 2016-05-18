May 18 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Initiates Q2 revenue guidance of $2.005 billion to $2.015 billion

* Says Q1 Unbilled Deferred Revenue Of Approximately $7.6 Bln, Up 27 pct Year Over-Year, 32 pct in constant currency

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.00 to $1.02

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.03 to $0.04

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.20 to $0.22

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $2.005 billion to $2.015 billion

* Q1 revenue $1.92 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.89 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $8.16 billion to $8.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S