BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Holdings to reduce workforce by about 25 pct
* Ekso bionics announces cost reductions to lower operating expenses
May 18 Foot Locker Inc
* Johnson succeeds Nicholas Dipaolo, who has served as chairman of board for past year
* In conjunction with this transition, board of directors also elected Dona Young as lead director
* Dipaolo will remain on board of directors until completion of his term in May, 2017
* Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.275 per share
* Foot locker, Inc. Elects Richard Johnson to additional position of chairman of the board and elects Dona D. Young as lead director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ekso bionics announces cost reductions to lower operating expenses
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics provides AEB1102 program and corporate update