May 19 Simmons First National Corp

* CNB is expected to continue operations as a separate bank subsidiary of company for an interim period

* Entered into a stock purchase agreement with Citizens National Bancorp, Citizens National Bank to acquire CNB

* Purchase price will consist of 835,741 shares of Simmons' common stock and $40.3 million in cash

* Deal for $77.0 million

* Simmons announces agreement to acquire Citizens National Bank