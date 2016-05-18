BRIEF-Rowsley Ltd. proposes acquisition of shares in AC Consortium
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
May 19 Simmons First National Corp
* CNB is expected to continue operations as a separate bank subsidiary of company for an interim period
* Entered into a stock purchase agreement with Citizens National Bancorp, Citizens National Bank to acquire CNB
* Purchase price will consist of 835,741 shares of Simmons' common stock and $40.3 million in cash
* Deal for $77.0 million
* Simmons announces agreement to acquire Citizens National Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: