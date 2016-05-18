May 19 L Brands Inc:

* Expects to report a may comparable sales result that is down low to mid-single digits versus last year

* Says decreased its guidance for 2016 full-year adjusted earnings per share

* Says comparable sales for Q1 ended April 30, 2016, increased 3 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L brands reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 sales $2.614 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.62 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.60 to $3.80

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: