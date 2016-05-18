May 18 Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Increased dividend by 13% to $0.17 per-share for Q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Houlihan Lokey reports fiscal year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $184 million versus $186 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S