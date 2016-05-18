BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties expands board with appointment of Barry Schwartz
* Gaming And Leisure Properties expands board with appointment of Barry F. Schwartz
May 18 Flowers Foods Inc
* Sees fy 2016 sales in range of $3.986 billion to $4.080 billion
* Sees fy 2016 sales in range of $3.986 billion to $4.080 billion
* Sees fy 2016 eps range of $1.00 to $1.06
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flowers foods, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $1.204 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.22 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Gaming And Leisure Properties expands board with appointment of Barry F. Schwartz
* Board proposes to implement capital reorganisation which will involve capital reduction and share subdivision