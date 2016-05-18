May 18 NXP Semiconductors Nv

* Pricing of previously announced offering by nxp b.v. And nxp funding llc of $850 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Pricing of previously announced offering by nxp b.v. And nxp funding llc of $900 million of senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Nxp semiconductors nv says 2021 notes will bear interest at 4.125% per annum and will mature on june 1, 2021

* Nxp semiconductors nv says 2023 notes will bear interest at 4.625% per annum and will mature on june 1, 2023

* Nxp announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering