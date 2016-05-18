BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
May 18 Pacific Exploration And Production
* Pacific exploration and production corp says board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction
* Colombian superintendencia de sociedades issued decision rejecting application by eig to postpone granting of recognition order in colombia
* Concluded that there was "no reason" to exercise fiduciary termination right in relation to latest eig offer
* Pacific's board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.