BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
May 18 Ferroglobe Plc
* "for silicon metal, we expect these low prices to persist for most of remainder of 2016"
* Expects to deliver at least announced $65 million of annualized run rate synergies by end of 2016
* Ferroglobe reports results for first quarter 2016, its first quarter as a newly combined company
* Says Q1 2016 revenue of $423.5 mln, down from pro forma $543 mln in Q1 2015
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $423.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $192.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA extended the maturity of a $500 million debt with Citibank NA as part of a strategy to cut financial expenses, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.