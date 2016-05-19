May 18 Marquee Energy Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Realized average production volumes of 4,430 Boe/d (46% oil and NGLS) representing a 10% decrease over Q4 of 2015

* Says currently expects to spend between $3.5 and $5 million on capital costs in 2016

* Marquee Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial results and updates date of AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)