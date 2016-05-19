May 19 Grupo Supervielle SA :

* Pricing of underwritten initial public offering of cclass b shares as part of a global offering of 127.5 million shares

* Offering consisted of international offering in US and countries outside of Argentina of 23.6 million adss at $11.00 per ADS

* Global offering also consists of concurrent offering in argentina of 9.6 million shares at a price of us$2.20 per share

* Grupo supervielle S.A. Announces pricing of initial public offering