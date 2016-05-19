May 19 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* Combined company, which will be called TechnipFMC, would
have an equity value of $13 billion based on pre-announcement
share prices
* Technip shareholders to receive 2.0 shares of combined
company for each share of Technip
* Fmc technologies shareholders to receive 1.0 share of
combined company for each share of FMC Technologies
* TechnipFMC to be listed on New York and Paris stock
exchanges
* Deal expected to deliver at least $400 million in annual
pretax cost synergies in 2019
* Deal significantly accretive to both companies' earnings
per share
* Each company's shareholders will own close to 50 percent
of combined company
* Cos entered mou and expect to execute business combination
agreement to combine companies in an all-stock merger
transaction
* Combined company expects to achieve pretax cost synergies
of approximately $200 million in 2018
* Technip chairman and CEO, Thierry Pilenko, will serve as
executive chairman of technipfmc's board of directors
* Doug Pferdehirt, currently FMC Technologies' president and
coo, will serve as CEO of TechnipFMC
* Technip and FMC Technologies "confident" in combined co's
ability to fund both an annual cash dividend and share
repurchase program
* FMC Technologies and Technip to combine: driving change by
redefining the production and transformation of oil and gas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: