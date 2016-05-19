MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Teekay Corp
* Q1 revenue $641.1 million versus $545.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $605.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teekay corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.