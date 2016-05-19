MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc
* Has sufficient capital resources to fund anticipated operations through Q1 of 2018
* Grant revenue of $0.9 million was recognized in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $7.10
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.