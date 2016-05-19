MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :
* ATS reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.14 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 from continuing operations
* Period end order backlog was $652 million , 3% higher than at March 31, 2015
* Q4 revenue C$246.8 million versus C$289.4 million
* Q4 fiscal 2016 order bookings were $390 million, a 23% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations were 2 cents basic
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16, revenue view C$252.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.