MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd :
* China Digital TV announces management changes
* Says acting CFO Qian Yue resigned
* Announced reinstatement of Zhenwen Liang as chief financial officer
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.