MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Tenax Therapeutics Inc
* Continues to expect that its cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through 2017
* Tenax therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.