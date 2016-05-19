MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd
* Total module shipments were 912 megawatts ("mw") in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share $0.33
* Currently expanding its cell and module nameplate capacities to 5,200 mw and 5,200 mw respectively
* Sees q2 module shipments of 1,100 to 1,150 mw
* Sees fy module shipments of 4,800 to 5,000 gw, up from previous guidance range of 4,500 to 4,700 mw
* Hanwha q cells co ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million
* Hanwha q cells reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $514.9 million versus $333.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.