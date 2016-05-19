UPDATE 1-Euro zone may release new loans to Greece, will struggle for IMF to join
* Euro zone may agree to new loans for Greece after reforms passed (Recasts with ministers' comments before the meeting)
May 19 KeyCorp
* KeyCorp declares increased quarterly common share cash dividend of eight and one half cents
* Says cash dividend of $0.085 per common share represents a 13 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Euro zone may agree to new loans for Greece after reforms passed (Recasts with ministers' comments before the meeting)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian lawmakers are considering opening a congressional inquiry into the foreign exchange and stock trades of meatpacker JBS SA before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives, the head of the DEM party in the lower house, Efraim Filho, told Reuters on Monday.