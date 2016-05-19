May 19 Perry Ellis International Inc
* "believe strength of u.s. Dollar,Changing consumer
spending patterns for international tourists in u.s. Will remain
headwind"
* Experienced negative currency headwinds of approximately
70 basis points on total revenues in q1
* At close of quarter inventories totaled $154 million, even
with prior year period
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Perry ellis international reports strong first quarter
fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 revenue $261 million versus i/b/e/s view $253.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.00
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)