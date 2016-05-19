BRIEF-Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
May 19 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Bind therapeutics provides update on chapter 11 proceedings and announces agreement with Hercules Technology III, L.P.
* Has agreed, among other things, to pay-down $4 million in principal on existing principal loan balance of approximately $12.4 million
* Agreement has been reached with Hercules Technology III, L.P for use of cash collateral through July 8, 2016
* Bind therapeutics provides update on chapter 11 proceedings and announces agreement with Hercules Technology III, L.P.
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.