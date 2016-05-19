May 19 Insperity Inc :

* Insperity agrees to add two new directors to board

* Starboard agrees to support company's nominees at annual meeting

* Under terms of agreement, board agreed to appoint John Morphy, who was previously nominated by starboard, as a class III director

* In addition, board will promptly commence a search for an additional independent director

* Agreement calls for certain changes to composition of standing committees of board

* Starboard agreed to vote all its shares in favor of Morphy & Co's incumbent class iii directors, Richard Rawson, president, & Michael Brown

* Starboard also agreed to customary standstill provisions under agreement

* Insperity and Starboard reach agreement on board composition