BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Insperity Inc :
* Insperity agrees to add two new directors to board
* Starboard agrees to support company's nominees at annual meeting
* Under terms of agreement, board agreed to appoint John Morphy, who was previously nominated by starboard, as a class III director
* In addition, board will promptly commence a search for an additional independent director
* Agreement calls for certain changes to composition of standing committees of board
* Starboard agreed to vote all its shares in favor of Morphy & Co's incumbent class iii directors, Richard Rawson, president, & Michael Brown
* Starboard also agreed to customary standstill provisions under agreement
* Insperity and Starboard reach agreement on board composition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)