BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Pan Orient Energy Corp
* Pan Orient Energy Corp.: 2016 first quarter financial & operating results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.04
* Says corporate funds flow used in operations in Q1 of 2016 was $2.1 million
* Says oil sales, net to pan orient's 50.01 pct equity interest in Thailand joint venture, were 269 bopd in Q1 of 2016
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)