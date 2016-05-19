BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Marvell Technology Group Ltd
* Announces appointment of Mitchell Gaynor as chief legal officer
* Gaynor joins Marvell from Juniper Networks Inc where he held a variety of senior legal roles from 2004 to 2015
* Continue to work through issues with SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)