May 19 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy launches proposed $500 million senior notes offering

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all $375 million principal amount of its 6.875% senior notes due 2020

* Proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026