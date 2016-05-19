BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Tempur Sealy launches proposed $500 million senior notes offering
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all $375 million principal amount of its 6.875% senior notes due 2020
* Proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)