* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 US Foods Inc:
* US Foods agrees to acquire Freshway Foods
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)