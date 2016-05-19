BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Carpathian Gold Inc
* John Hick and Julio Carvalho have stepped down from board of directors
* Says appointment of Scott Moore as new interim CEO of Carpathian
* Announce appointment of Scott Moore as new interim CEO of Carpathian.
* Stan Bharti, Peter Tagliamonte and Matt Simpson appointed to board of Carpathian
* Carpathian Gold Inc. closes $10 million private placement and announces board and management additions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)