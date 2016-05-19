BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires MAKE
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie
May 19 Sulliden Minerals SA
* Sulliden announces investment of $5 million in Carpathian Gold; Sulliden representatives to be appointed to the Carpathian board of directors
* Entered agreement with Carpathian Gold to buy 71.4 million units of Carpathian at CAD$0.07 per unit for total consideration of CAD$5 million
* Each warrant will allow sulliden to acquire one common share of Carpathian at a price of CAD$0.12 for a period of two years
* Depomed - revised each of charters of audit committee, compensation committee, nominating and corporate governance committee