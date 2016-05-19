US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold Inc for sale of Corina property and discontinuance of legal action; terminates participation and option agreement
* Total consideration payable by Yamana in connection with above transactions including purchase of Corina property is US$4 million
* Yamana agreement provides that on June 16, 2016 Corina property will be acquired by Yamana, conditional on prior due diligence by Yamana
* Yamana entitled to receive reimbursement of at least $1 million from termination payments Samco receives from termination of P&O agreement
* Has terminated participation and option agreement with Ricardo A. Auriemma dated January 10, 2014
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.