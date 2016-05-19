BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Qiagen Nv
* Extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S offer for DKK 18 per share remains valid until 2 june 2016
* Qiagen extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)