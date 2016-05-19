BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges Q1 2017 net profit down by 76 percent at 0.4 million euros
May 22 HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA:
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Canadian real estate investment trust says will increase its monthly distribution to 15.25 cents per unit effective for may 2016 monthly distribution
* Canadian real estate investment trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 22 HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO