US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 Tecogen Inc
* Newly formed limited liability co will utilize Tecogen's sales and service network to bring Tedom's cogeneration equipment to U.S. Market
* Has formed a 50/50 joint venture corporation, Ttcogen LLC , with Tedom A.S.
* Tecogen announces the formation of joint venture company with Tedom A.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.