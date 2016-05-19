US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 HanesBrands
* Unit set pricing of its offering of EUR500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.5 percent unsecured notes maturing 2024
* Aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in previously announced offering increased from EUR450 million to EUR500 million
* Hanesbrands Prices Offering Of Euro Denominated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.