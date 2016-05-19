MOVES-Gatehouse Bank appoints Charles Haresnape as CEO
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
May 19 (Reuters) -
* WSP provides an update on its 2015-2018 strategic plan and announces results of annual shareholders' meeting
* 2018 financial objectives reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel