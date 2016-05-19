May 19 Solocal Group SA :

* Solocal group is preparing a plan to drastically reduce its debt

* Group aims to announce terms and conditions of such restructuring on or before H1 2016 results publication planned for end of July

* Board of directors has decided to postpone ordinary general assembly expected to vote on 2015 accounts

* Is currently in discussion with various investors to invest new equity in order to finance a part of this reduction plan

* Solocal group cannot confirm whether these discussions will be conclusive

* Q1 EBITDA: 52 million euros ($58.3 million), EBITDA to revenue margin 27 pct,stable versus Q1 2015

* Group's net income was 11 million euros in Q1 2016, down -8 pct compared to Q1 2015

* Q1 internet revenues: 157 million euros (representing 83 pct of total revenues) stable versus Q1 2015

* Q1 group revenue is 190 million euros versus 207 million euros a year ago

* Sees internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct in 2016 compared to 2015

* Sees EBITDA 2016 to revenue margin  28 pct

* As of March 31, 2016, net debt was 1,106 million euros and group complied with all its bank covenants

* As of March 31, 2016, group had a net cash position of 82 million euros

* Says post restructuring positive impact on growth would occur at earliest in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)