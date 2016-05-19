METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
May 19 Solocal Group SA :
* Solocal group is preparing a plan to drastically reduce its debt
* Group aims to announce terms and conditions of such restructuring on or before H1 2016 results publication planned for end of July
* Board of directors has decided to postpone ordinary general assembly expected to vote on 2015 accounts
* Is currently in discussion with various investors to invest new equity in order to finance a part of this reduction plan
* Solocal group cannot confirm whether these discussions will be conclusive
* Q1 EBITDA: 52 million euros ($58.3 million), EBITDA to revenue margin 27 pct,stable versus Q1 2015
* Group's net income was 11 million euros in Q1 2016, down -8 pct compared to Q1 2015
* Q1 internet revenues: 157 million euros (representing 83 pct of total revenues) stable versus Q1 2015
* Q1 group revenue is 190 million euros versus 207 million euros a year ago
* Sees internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct in 2016 compared to 2015
* Sees EBITDA 2016 to revenue margin 28 pct
* As of March 31, 2016, net debt was 1,106 million euros and group complied with all its bank covenants
* As of March 31, 2016, group had a net cash position of 82 million euros
* Says post restructuring positive impact on growth would occur at earliest in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.