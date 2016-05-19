US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of second phase 3 pivotal trial of Lasmiditan in migraine
* Says top-line results from Spartan are expected in mid-2017
* Says Spartan has been granted a special protocol assessment agreement with U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.