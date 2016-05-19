BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Eastman Chemical
* Intends to use net proceeds from to repay or redeem portion of $1.0 billion outstanding principal amount of its 2.4% notes due june 2017
* Eastman announces offering of 550 million 1.50% notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.