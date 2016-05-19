BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Velan Inc. Reports Its Year
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.35
* Qtrly sales $108.2 million versus $114.5 million
* Velan inc says order backlog of us$331.2 million at end of fiscal year
* End and fourth quarter 2015/16 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.