BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Biorem Inc :
* Biorem reports increased revenues and earnings for first quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Says backlog of orders at March 31, 2016 of $16.0 million compared to $14.7 million at March 31, 2015
* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to c$4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.